Car Thief Slams Into Chino Home With Stolen Vehicle

By Oleevia Woo

Published 6 hours ago

    Inland News
    A stolen car slammed into a Chino home Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.

    A man in a stolen vehicle slammed into a house Wednesday in Chino Hills after officers responded to a grand theft auto call.

    Police received a call of the stolen car at 1:19 a.m. from the 13100 block of Sycamore Avenue, according to Chino Police Department Sgt. Dominguez.

    By the time officers arrived at the scene, the vehicle had already crashed into the home and saw that a man was attempting to leave the area. Police were able to detain him without incident.

    No injuries to the driver or home’s residents were reported.


