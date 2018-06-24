Car Strikes Four Pedestrians, Kills Three in Bloomington

A vehicle in Bloomington lost control and struck four people, killing three on Sunday night. Christine Kim reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on June 24, 2018. (Published Sunday, June 24, 2018)

Four pedestrians were walking on the sidewalk when they were hit by a red car that spun out of control and hit a wall in Bloomington on Sunday night.

California Highway Patrol confirmed that three of the pedestrians died on the scene, while one person was rushed to the hospital. Two of the three people that died at the scene were minors, including a 14-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy. A 20-year-old man also died when the red Dodge Challenger lost control.

A fourth woman was rushed to the hospital.

The accident occured at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Slover Avenue, near the intersection with Locust Avenue, near Bloomington High School.

CHP told NBC4 News that the driver of the car was cooperating and did not leave the scene of the crash. Alcohol was not initially identified as a factor, but residents said that street racing has been a problem in the area.

CHP was investigating if speed was a factor, with the posted speed limit on Slover Avenue at 50 mph.