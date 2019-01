Several cars were vandalized with pro-President Donald Trump graffiti overnight in North Hollywood on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.

Residents at a North Hollywood apartment woke up to find car windows smashed and the letters T-R-U-M-P spray-painted on their vehicles.

Los Angeles police responded to the vandalism report at about 3 a.m. in the 10900 block of Hartsook Street. Seven vehicles parked in an underground garage were vandalized.

Four cars' windows were smashed. Graffiti was painted on the cars and the ground.

No arrests were reported early Friday.

