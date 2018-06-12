Cars Vandalized with Acid-Like Substance in Fontana

At least two suspects sprayed an acid-like substance on nearly 100 cars at a Fontana car dealership in an odd but effective case of vandalism.

Surveillance footage caught the act in progress, as a person can be seen dressed up like he's spraying pesticides on plants. However, the acid-like substance caused visible damage to the vehicles in the lot.

In all, the vandalism only took a short time but caused "severe damage" according to Julio Ortiz, the dealership's general manager. Ortiz said the individuals targeted high price items to inflict the most damage possible.

The Fontana Police Department is asked for anyone with information on the incident to contact Sgt. Kevin Goltara at (909)-854-8013.