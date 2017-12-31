Chargers Defeat Raiders But Lose Out on Entering Playoffs

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, right, celebrates with wide receiver Keenan Allen, center, and running back Melvin Gordon (28) after a touchdown by Allen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Carson, Calif.

The Chargers defeated the AFC West rival Oakland Raiders 30-10 in front of a sellout crowd of over 25,000 at Stub Hub Center on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Chargers controlled their own playoff destiny, to a degree. Despite the win on Sunday, the Tennessee Titans 15-10 win over the Jaguars, which eliminated the Bolts from a playoff appearance as a Wild Card. The Chargers made sure they had to handle their business so if nothing else they finished with a winning season for the first time since 2014.

Philip Rivers threw for more than 4,000 yards and, except for two three-interception games against Kansas City, he's been careful with the football. Keenan Allen had a career season and has written his name among the NFL's top receivers. Running back Melvin Gordon ran for more than 1,000 yards for the first time in three seasons.

Oakland's defense hasn’t allowed a 300-yard passing game in five weeks, led by a great pass rushing duo featuring Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin.

The Chargers kept the Raiders scoreless for the eighth time this season in the opening quarter. Los Angeles woke up as running back Melvin Gordon fumbled for the first time this season, yet the ball landed in the hands of Keenan Allen for a 26-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The Raiders answered back quickly on 3rd and 22, deep in Chargers territory, Derek Carr launched a rocket pass on a post route over the top to Amari Cooper for an 87-yard touchdown catch, and the 7-7 tie.

The Bolts pressured the Raiders enough where they settled for a 30-yard field goal and took a 10-7 lead. Oakland decided to be lax on the Chargers drive after crucial Khalil Mack roughing the passer penalty, Rivers found a wide open Tyrell Williams for the 56-yard touchdown catch and 14-10 lead late in the second quarter.

The second half turned into an offensive onslaught by the Chargers, as a 25-yard field goal by Nick Rose was made early in the third quarter. Yet late in the third quarter, Rivers found a speedy Travis Benjamin down field for the 62-yard touchdown late in the third quarter.

Chargers:

Philip Rivers completed 28-for-37 passes for 387 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Rivers tied Fran Tarkenton for sixth most passing touchdowns in NFL history.

Keenan Allen finished with 9 receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown. Allen has a new record for catches in a single season passing LaDianian Tomlinson with 100.

Melvin Gordon finished with 17 carries for 93 yards on the day. Gordon also completed 6 receptions for 31 yards.

Raiders:

Derek Carr completed 19-for-27 passes for 243 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the loss.

Marshawn Lynch finished with 19 carries for 101 yards.

Amari Cooper ended the day with 3 receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown. Cooper is the first player to get over 100 yards receiving against the Chargers this season.