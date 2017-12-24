Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates (85) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of New York Jets' Jamal Adams (33) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Not only did the Los Angeles Chargers pull off a narrow 14-7 victory over the New York Jets Sunday, they also kept their playoff hopes alive with the win and the Bills' and Titans' losses.

Several Chargers players set records on Sunday that were extremely important.

In the second quarter, quarterback Philip Rivers found Antonio Gates on a 3-yard pass in the end zone for the touchdown. It was the 114th touchdown catch of Gates' career, but his just third of the season. It's also the 87th time that Rivers and Gates have connected in the end zone.

In the second half, running back Melvin Gordon not only scored his eighth touchdown of the season, and also became a 1,000-yard rusher for the first time in his three-year career. Gordon currently has 1,012 yards rushing with one game remaining against the Oakland Raiders.

It is the first time the Bolts had a 1,000-yard rusher in Gordon and a 1,000 yard receiver in Keenan Allen (1,250) since 2013. Former Bolts running back Ryan Mathews (1,255 rushing yards) and rookie Allen (1,046 yards) were the last combo to achieve this milestone.

Quarterback Philip Rivers completed 22-of-40 passes for 290 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's victory. Rivers passed for 4,000 yards on the season for the ninth time in his illustrious career. He's only the fourth quarterback to ever accomplish that milestone in the NFL.

If Los Angeles is fortunate enough to make the post season, this is truly a Hollywood script, or a future "30-For-30" documentary.

The Chargers finish the regular season against AFC West opponent Oakland Raiders at Stubhub Center next weekend. Kickoff is on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 1:25 p.m. PT on CBS.