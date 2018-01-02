Traffic Backup After Live Chickens Found on Lanes of 605 Freeway - NBC Southern California
Traffic Backup After Live Chickens Found on Lanes of 605 Freeway

Several of the chickens were hurt and would have to be put down, CHP said

By Heather Navarro

Published 2 hours ago

    Live chickens were on lanes of the southbound 605 Freeway near the 5 interchange, halting commuters, but thankfully still alive. Alysha Del Valle reports for Today in LA Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.

    Though it wasn't immediately clear how they ended up there, live chickens were reported on lanes of a Southern California freeway Tuesday.

    About 25 live chickens, which possibly fell off a truck, were reported on lanes of the southbound 605 Freeway in the Downey area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    The fowl problem was reported near the 105 Freeway interchange about 6 a.m., causing a traffic headache. 

    The No. 2 lane from the 605 transition to the 105 Freeway was closed until about 7:30 a.m. as crews removed the birds.

    Several of the chickens were hurt and would have to be put down, CHP said.

