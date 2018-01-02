Traffic Backup After Live Chickens Found on Lanes of 605 Freeway

Though it wasn't immediately clear how they ended up there, live chickens were reported on lanes of a Southern California freeway Tuesday.
About 25 live chickens, which possibly fell off a truck, were reported on lanes of the southbound 605 Freeway in the Downey area, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The fowl problem was reported near the 105 Freeway interchange about 6 a.m., causing a traffic headache.
The No. 2 lane from the 605 transition to the 105 Freeway was closed until about 7:30 a.m. as crews removed the birds.
Several of the chickens were hurt and would have to be put down, CHP said.