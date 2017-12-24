Quarterback Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams walks off the field following his win against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Shaban Athuman/Getty Images)

Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the field

Not a Titan was stirring, not even Marcus Mariota's shield.

The Rams had arrived by a plane with care,

In hopes that a NFC West Crown soon would be there;

The Rams were nestled in huddles and threads,

While visions of the playoffs danced in their heads;

And Jared Goff in his helmet, and Gurley in his pads,

Had just told their teammates, 'Let's win Lads!'

When out on the field, there arose such a clatter,

Fans across the country arose to see what was the matter.

It was the Rams new kicker, he missed left and right,

So fans and players knew, they were in for a long night.

The sun on the breast of the freshly cut field,

Was evidence enough that one team must yield.

When, what to my wondering eyes should appear,

But an 80-yard touchdown that saw Gurley reach top gear.

With the youngest head coach in the NFL, so lively and play,

I knew in a moment it must be Sean McVay.

His protégé, more accurate than Mariota, as his passes they came,

As they whistled by defenders, receivers shouted his name;

"Goff! I'm Open! Throw it now! We'll score!

Said Woods, and Watkins, and Cupp Galore!

From beyond the 50! To inside the red zone!

Touchdown after touchdown was thrown!"

Four in total as the offense it roared,

Even the mighty defense almost scored.

So up the NFC West to their first division title they flew,

The first since 2003, to accomplish that too.

The final score, 27-23, read the board,

The Rams had now become, an unstoppable horde.

They celebrated on the field, with smiles all around.

Back to Los Angeles for Christmas they soon would be bound.

McVay the youngest in history to win the NFC West,

The youngest since Madden, who was one of the best.

"One more game!" He said with a 'woo!"

Maybe even a first-round bye for the yellow and blue.

A new franchise record for points (250) they scored on the road,

and a force to be reckoned with to the NFL they showed.

So on to the playoffs for the Rams, how merry!

For many of these players, uncharted territory, how scary!

So off to the Nashville airport they went with a flash,

Escorted by the police to make sure they didn't crash.

As the plane took off, and flew out a sight,

I heard the Rams yell, "Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night!"