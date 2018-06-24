A four-mile stretch of Van Nuys Boulevard running from Panorama City to Pacoima will be closed to vehicles from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday for an event put on by CicLAvia.

CicLAvia is a nonprofit that temporarily shuts down urban LA streets so nearby communities can use them like they would a public park, according to its website. People can walk, skate and bike along the street without any concern for vehicle traffic during the events, which are free.

The next closure, which CicLAvia has dubbed "The Valley" event, will take place along Van Nuys boulevard between San Fernando Road and Roscoe Boulevard.

The event will have crossing points for cars at certain intersections along the route. Those points will be at Nordhoff Street, Plummer Street, Woodman Avenue and Laurel Canyon Blvd.

More information about the event can be found on CicLAvia’s website or by calling 213-355-8500 or emailing info@ciclavia.org.