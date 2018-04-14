Andres Rengifo holds Zeus during "Pups at the Park" where fans walk with their dogs in a pre-game pup parade on the field before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on April 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The dogs deserved better.

Paul Goldschmidt and Alex Avila both homered, A.J. Pollock hit two, and Deven Merrero hit a home run that was erased because of a baserunning miscue, as the Arizona Diamondbacks dominated the Los Angeles Dodgers, 9-1, on Pups at the Park night on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers got on the board first with a leadoff double by Yasiel Puig in the second inning. One batter later, Joc Pederson hit an RBI single to put L.A. in front 1-0.

However, the lead would not last long as the Snakes hounded the Dodgers with homers for the next six innings.

Goldschmidt proved his bat was bigger than his bark when he crushed an 89 MPH four-seam fastball from Rich Hill 428-feet into the short porch in left field.

Paul Goldschmidt is heating up, here with a 428’ BOMB #GenerationDbackspic.twitter.com/PkPkTZoZOk — Around The Bases POD (@AroundBasesPOD) April 15, 2018

Un-fur-tunately, the Dodgers would simply roll over and play dead from there as Hill surrendered a three-run home run to Deven Marrero in the top of the fourth inning.

What happened next however was one of the more weird and wild things you'll ever see:

Deven Marrero clobbers what looks like his first HR with the @Dbacks, but after review is called out for passing Alex Avila on the bases. Marrero is credited with a 2-run single and the #Dbacks lead 5-1 in the fourth. pic.twitter.com/3u1iEvuejn — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) April 15, 2018

The Dodgers challenged the home run after the play, as on video replay, it appeared that Marrero ran past the runner at first base, Alex Avila. After a lengthy review with officials in New York, the home run was changed to a two-run single, and Marrero was ruled out on the play.

The faux paw cost Marrero his first home run as a Diamondback because of a baserunning blunder.

Not to be fur-gotten, Arizona centerfielder A.J. Pollock got in on the home run barrage with a two-run blast off Hill in the top of the fifth.

It was a ruff day at the ballpark for Hill (1-1) who allowed seven runs on seven hits with two walks, five strikeouts and two home runs (should have been three) allowed in five short innings.





Contrary to popular belief, Arizona starter Taijuan Walker was not on a short leash despite leaving the game after two innings. According to D-Backs manager Torey Luvollo, Walker left the game for precautionary reasons with "right forearm tightness."

Pollock and Avila both piled on with solo shots in the 8th and 9th innings as the furocius Arizona attack ended in a 9-1 blowout.

The Dodgers have lost 11 consecutive regular season games to the rival Diamondbacks, the longest losing streak to a single team in Los Angeles franchise history.

Needless to say, it was a fur-gettable game for the boys in blue.



Up Next:

Major League Baseball will celebrate Jackie Robinson Day on Sunday as RHP Zack Goldey goes head-to-head with LHP Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10PM PST and all fans in attendance will receive a replica Jackie Robinson jersey.

