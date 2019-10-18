All About Athena: This Affectionate Little Dog Is Looking for a Home - NBC Southern California
All About Athena: This Affectionate Little Dog Is Looking for a Home

Athena is ready to be adopted at the East Valley Animal Services shelter

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    LA Animal Services
    Athena is the pet of the week for Friday Oct. 18, 2019.

    What do you get when you take the scruffy fur of a terrier and the face and body of a Dachshund?

    A cute little dog named Athena.

    Weighing just 14 pounds, this 2-year-old girl is always ready for a snuggle. But she's not just a couch potato -- Athena also loves walks, and she does well on a leash.

    She was found in South Los Angeles and turned into the Chesterfield Square Animal Shelter earlier in early October. She's now at the East Valley Animal Shelter waiting to meet someone to share years of happiness.

    • East Valley Animal Services Center
    • 14409 Vanowen St., Van Nuys, CA 91405
    • 888-452-7381

