Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates a double digit lead lead over the LA Clippers with Stephen Curry #30 and Draymond Green #23 in the first half during Game Six of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on April 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

All good things must come to an end.

Kevin Durant scored 50 points and the Golden State Warriors routed the Los Angeles Clippers, 129-110, in Game 6 at Staples Center to win the first-round series 4-2.

Thus ends the Cinderella season for the Clippers. After the final horn sounded, signaling the end of the game and the series overall, the Clippers walked back to their locker room with their heads held high.

Less than 48 hours after shocking the Warriors at Oracle Arena, the Clippers faced the flip side of that euphoria on Friday, as they watched their season come to a screeching halt on their own home court.

The scrappy Clippers put up a valiant fight, but never were quite able to muster the same magic as they did on both ends of the floor in Game 5.

However, one of the best offensive displays in NBA playoff history didn't help either.

Durant started the game scorching hot, scoring 38 points in the first half, tied for the second most in a half in a playoff game in NBA history. Only another Warrior, Sleepy Floyd, has more, when he scored 39 points in the second half against the Los Angles Lakers in 1987.

Durant finished with six three-pointers, and Draymond Green had his best game of the series, finishing with a triple-double on 16 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

Klay Thompson who said before the game, "Let's go out and win by 30," finished with nine points and Steph Curry had 24.

In a surprise move, the Warriors started point guard Shaun Livingston at forward for the first time in the series, but the move didn't seem to make much of a difference, as he only scored two points in 17 minutes.

Clippers' forward Danilo Gallinari picked up where left off in Game 5, scoring 29 in Game 6.

"He was even better in Game 6," Clippers' head coach Doc Rivers. "He knows where he can score from."

The Clippers needed more from the reigning Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams. After scoring 33 points in Game 5, Williams was held to just eight points in Game 6.

Rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had another good game with 22 points, five rebounds, and six assists.

The Clippers led by as many as 10 points in the first quarter, but by the end of the first frame the Warriors had a 35-31 lead, and never looked back.

Golden State went up by as many as 26 points in the fourth quarter before removing their starters for the final few minutes of the game.

The game marked the last appearance for longtime announcer Ralph Lawler who has been the Clippers play-by-play man since 1978 when the team was in San Diego.

After missing out on the postseason last year, the 2018-2019 season was supposed to be a rebuilding year for the Clippers. Strapped with expiring contracts and a bounty of young players, L.A. had their sights set on the summer of 2019 when they would have the ability to lure multiple superstar free agents to Tinseltown.

But a funny thing happened on the way to the forum, the Clippers walked the tightrope of winning and rebuilding simultaneously. They took advantage of the dysfunction going on down the hall with the Lakers, and with other teams around the league to seize the eighth and final playoff spot in a loaded Western Conference.

Pegged as the largest underdogs in NBA postseason history, the Clippers completed the greatest comeback in playoff history in Game 2, and shocked the world by surviving an elimination game at Oracle in Game 5.

After turning heads across the NBA the next question for the Clippers will be what does the next step in their rebuild look like?

Current players Patrick Beverly, Wilson Chandler, Garrett Temple, and JaMychal Green are all free agents and likely won't be back with the team next season.

So who will replace them? The Clippers have their sights set on the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving, but whomever joins the Clippers this summer will ultimately decide if the team continues to rebuild or becomes a bona fide title contender next season.

The Warriors advance to the second round where they will meet the Houston Rockets in a rematch of the 2018 Western Conference Finals.

The Clippers season comes to an end.

