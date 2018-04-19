A wind advisory for Southern California will go in effect at 7 a.m. Thursday, April 19, 2018.

Strong gusts will blow through Southern California Thursday, prompting a wind advisory to begin for several areas at 7 a.m.

Winds of up to 35 mph are expected to strike the Antelope Valley, Ventura, San Gabriel mountains, Catalina Islands and coastal communities. A high wind warning, meaning gusts are expected to reach up to 70 mph, was issued for areas in the low desert.

The gusts delayed the opening of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival’s second weekend camping by a day. Originally set to open Thursday morning, the campsite for concertgoers will now open Friday morning instead.

"This cold front is really doing a number in terms of rain out in Santa Barbara County but moving into the L.A. region, it will start to fall apart. It will make for a windy day overall," NBC4 meteorologist Shanna Mendiola said.

Catching the last bit of a Northern California storm, SoCal residents can expect to be greeted with light showers through the afternoon. The cold front will not produce much rain, however.

Light snow will also be probable for San Bernardino mountains for elevations over 5,550 feet. Winds will likely die down by Friday evening.

