Community Works Together to Catch Thief

Tim Burk is amazed at how quickly the thief moved. He had a lock cut in 30 seconds.

Surveillance cameras at his business on Sampson Avenue capture the burglar and latch Burk's trailer onto his hitch.

Inside was several thousand dollars of heating and air conditioning equipment -- gone in less than 90 seconds.

"It's a tough deal because it's our livelihood," he said. "It's a family ran business. It's how we earn a living."

Burk wasted no time posting the video on social media. And within hours a photo popped up. Someone spotted the suspect in the van with Burk's trailer 7 miles away in El Cerrito.

When police tracked him down the suspect had already ditched Burk's trailer. He's instead towing a pair of jet skis that were also stolen.

"He's definitely moved a few trailers," Burk said.

Detectives arrested a Christian Munoz, 26, of Corona, after he tried to run from officers Friday afternoon.

They also discovered the white van that Munoz was allegedly using was also stolen. Police believe the trailer thief could be responsible for several other similar crimes.

"The outpouring of support was awesome," Eric Felty, a victim. "And I suggest other people use it. If other people could stand up for each other, maybe we can prevent from happening in the future."