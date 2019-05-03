Every Student Graduating at One Compton High School is Going to a 4-Year University

All student in the entire graduating class of 2019 at Compton Early College High School are off to universities like USC, Berkeley, and beyond. Annette Arreola reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019.

A Compton high school just reached an incredible milestone, and now the students are making history.

The entire first graduating class at Compton Early College High School has received acceptance letters to multiple four-year universities in California and across the United States.

The class of 2019 has 65 students and more than half of them have also earned their associate degree while working toward their high school diplomas.

It’s an impressive accomplishment since the school just opened in 2015.

On Friday they gathered to celebrate their academic accomplishments, with many of them heading to such prestigious schools as Berkeley, USC, UCLA and Northwestern.

“Here, it wasn’t just, “Oh, I’m just another student,’” said Keishon White.

And it’s no walk in the park.

From the first day of their freshman year at the dual enrollment program, the students started taking college as well as advanced placement courses — a very rigorous workload.

“It’s almost bittersweet. We are losing our first class in a sense, but we know our world is gaining such an amazing group of scholars,” Kimberly Ponce, a social science teacher, said.

And their hard work has certainly paid off.

School administrators at Compton early college high school said they recruit students from all over the district as well as public inner-city and charter schools.

They’ve already accepted 160 incoming freshmen students for the class of 2023.