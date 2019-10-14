Rideshare Passenger Struck by Patrol Vehicle After Jumping Over 101 Freeway Median, CHP Says

A rideshare passenger was struck and killed by a California Highway Patrol vehicle after he jumped over a median on the 101 Freeway early Monday in Encino, according to the CHP.

Officers were responding to a report of a rideshare driver stopped in the freeway's No. 1 lane at the time of the fatal crash. The driver had stopped after reporting that passengers were fighting in the car, the CHP said.

One of the passengers got out of the car and jumped over the center median before he was struck near Balboa Boulevard.

It was not immediately clear why the driver did not pull to the right shoulder of the freeway.

Fatal Crash Closes Part of 101 Freeway in Encino

A fatal crash closed the eastbound 101 Freeway for hours. Gene Kang reports for Today in LA on Monday Oct. 14, 2019. (Published 7 minutes ago)

Details about the victim's identity and were not immediately available.

The crash was reported at 3:40 a.m. on the eastbound Ventura Freeway west of Balboa Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Tony Polizzi said. The victim died at the scene, Polizzi said.

Eastbound lanes were closed at White Oak Avenue. Lanes are expected to remain closed until about 11 a.m.