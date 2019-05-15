Driver Suffers Only Minor Injuries When He Crashes BMW Into a Medical Building - NBC Southern California
Driver Suffers Only Minor Injuries When He Crashes BMW Into a Medical Building

The crash happened early Wednesday near the end of the 105 Freeway in Norwalk

By Jonathan Lloyd and Toni Guinyard

Published May 15, 2019 at 5:41 AM | Updated at 7:34 AM PDT on May 15, 2019

    The front of a BMW was heavily damaged when the driver crashed into a Norwalk dental office Wednesday May 15, 2019.

    A driver walked away with minor injuries after crashing head-on Wednesday morning into a Norwalk medical building. 

    The crash occurred at about 2 a.m. on Studebaker Road, at the end of the Century 105 Freeway. It was not immediately clear whether the driver was exiting the freeway.

    The office wasn't occupied at the time and the driver suffered only minor injuries.

    The mangled BMW -- it's front end left unrecognizable -- was hoisted from the building, leaving behind a large hole in the wall. Caltrans crews repaired a guardrail.

    Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.

