Driver Suffers Only Minor Injuries When He Crashes BMW Into a Medical Building

A driver walked away with minor injuries after crashing head-on Wednesday morning into a Norwalk medical building.
The crash occurred at about 2 a.m. on Studebaker Road, at the end of the Century 105 Freeway. It was not immediately clear whether the driver was exiting the freeway.
The office wasn't occupied at the time and the driver suffered only minor injuries.
The mangled BMW -- it's front end left unrecognizable -- was hoisted from the building, leaving behind a large hole in the wall. Caltrans crews repaired a guardrail.
Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.