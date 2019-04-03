Pickup Pursuit Ends in a Fatal Crash on Lake Balboa Street

At least three vehicles were involved in a crash Wednesday April 3, 2019 in Lake Balboa.

One person was killed Wednesday morning in a pickup pursuit crash that left debris scattered for nearly a block on a San Fernando Valley street.

It was not immediately clear whether the deceased person was involved in the chase, which began around 9 a.m. after a report of a stolen Toyota Tacoma.

Three people were in serious condition. One person suffered minor injuries. Two of the victims were trapped in vehicles.

Aerial video showed two heavily damaged pickups and a wrecked Honda sedan in the 6800 block of North Balboa Boulevard.

Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.