Pickup Pursuit Ends in a Fatal Crash on Lake Balboa Street

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

    At least three vehicles were involved in a crash Wednesday April 3, 2019 in Lake Balboa.

    One person was killed Wednesday morning in a pickup pursuit crash that left debris scattered for nearly a block on a San Fernando Valley street.

    It was not immediately clear whether the deceased person was involved in the chase, which began around 9 a.m. after a report of a stolen Toyota Tacoma.

    Three people were in serious condition. One person suffered minor injuries. Two of the victims were trapped in vehicles.

    Aerial video showed two heavily damaged pickups and a wrecked Honda sedan in the 6800 block of North Balboa Boulevard.

    Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available. 

