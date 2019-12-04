Creative Craft Fairs Flower Around SoCal

Gifts with oodles of handmade oomph? Those are a snap to find at places like West Coast Craft, which will unfurl at ROW DTLA on Dec. 7 and 8, 2019.

What to Know West Coast Craft is at ROW DTLA on Dec. 7-8 and Echo Park Holiday Craft Fair is at Mack Sennett Studios on Dec. 7-8

Artisanal Holiday Makers Market is at the Pasadena Playhouse District on Dec. 14 and Unique LA is at the Santa Monica Pier on Dec. 14-15

Entry prices vary; look for dozens of creative vendors selling unusual, beautiful, and one-of-a-kind finds

The art of browsing can feel as light and as gauzy as a summer morning, an unhurried, unworrying stretch of sunshine-filled time.

It is not an art form we generally practice as the year marches in the direction of its inevitable conclusion. Rather, we're dashing, and racing, and snatching up potential presents as quickly as a hay disappears before a hungry reindeer.

But there are those large-scale, ultra-creative affairs that almost demand that December-stressers slow down, soak in, and browse, browse, browse. And buy, too, if a handmade bauble, sweater, artwork, or ceramic piece catches the eye.

We're talking about some of the major makers fairs that are coming right up around Southern California. In warehouses, clubhouses, and actual houses, artisans will be selling some of their best stuff during the weeks ahead, but if you're looking for three biggies, why now make for...

West Coast Craft: Put your browsing/buying boots on, for you'll be sauntering by oodles of booths that brim with all sorts of items, from wearables to jewelry pieces to goods for the home. How many creators will be in the house or well-represented? The number is impressive: 300, or, rather, more than 300, which is extra amazing. Skylight ROW DTLA is the place, the dates are Dec. 7 and 8, and entry is free.

Echo Park Craft Fair: If you know your local movie history, you know that the Mack Sennett Studios complex was a nexus for early Hollywood storytellers. Stories are still being told today at the space via the fanciful and high-quality goods for sale at this truly bespoke gathering. Beautiful vases, soft tees, whimsical window hangings, and everything else, or so it seems, will be for sale. Tickets are available now to the Dec. 6-8 event.

Holiday Makers Market: You adore Shop Artisanal, and all of the gorgeous finds you've found at the outfits goodie-filled pop-up markets? Then you'll want to find yourself in the Playhouse District, in Pasadena, on Dec. 14. Some 50 talented artisans will be there, along with live music, the Makers Mess DIY (fun fun), and the Pasadena Humane Society. Makers set to show? Knot and Tuck, The Yarnover Truck, and so many, many more.

Unique LA: Fret not if you're looking to fold in some beach time with your browsing time. This long-runner of a creative market will visit Santa Monica Pier on Dec. 14 and 15, which is really the weekend you'll want to begin to wrap up the wrapping (don't save gift buying for the weekend before Christmas, if possible). Food, DJs, sips, and "100 sellers" will be on the pier for this salty celebration of holiday imagination.

