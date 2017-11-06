Stray 4-Foot-Long Crocodile Monitor Reunited With Owner in Riverside - NBC Southern California
Stray 4-Foot-Long Crocodile Monitor Reunited With Owner in Riverside

The crocodile monitor can grow up to 8 feet long and is considered a top predator in its native land

By Staff and The Associated Press

    (Published Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017)

    A 4-foot-long lizard discovered suntanning in a Riverside backyard, thousands of miles from its native land in the southwestern Pacific, was reunited with its owner.

    The 4-year-old male crocodile monitor named Chopper was spotted sunning itself on top of a hedge Wednesday afternoon. The Riverside County Animal Services said Chopper's owner picked up the stray lizard from a shelter Friday.

    The crocodile monitor is a relative of the famous Komodo dragon. It's native to Papua New Guinea and Indonesia — not California — but it is legal to own them in the state.

    The crocodile monitor, also known as varanus salvadorii, can grow up to 8 feet long and is considered a top predator on the island. It's green and yellow with big claws, a long tail and a forked tongue.

    Video of Chopper was posted on the agency's Facebook page.

