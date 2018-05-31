List: DMV Offices That Will Now Be Open Saturdays

The California Department of Motor Vehicles will begin offering limited services on Saturdays at 40 of its offices throughout the state.

DMV officials are hoping by opening up shop on Saturdays that it will help improve waiting times throughout the state.

In a statement, the DMV noted that offices will be open on June 16 and 23, and then begin offering their services on the first and third Saturdays of each month, between 8 a.m. at 1 p.m., in July 2018. Driving tests will not be available on Saturdays.

It is recommended that people make an appointment in advance through the DMV page or call 1-800-777-0133. Users who are going to request a REAL ID should visit the page realid.dmv.ca.gov to view the required documents.

Here is the list of Southern California offices that will offer hours on Saturdays:

Bakersfield

Bellflower

Fullerton

Granada Hills

Hawthorne

Lancaster

Los Angeles

Palm Desert

Pasadena

Rancho Cucamonga

Santa Monica

Temecula

Thousand Oaks

Van Nuys

Victorville