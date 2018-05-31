List: DMV Offices That Will Now Be Open Saturdays - NBC Southern California
List: DMV Offices That Will Now Be Open Saturdays

Now you don't have to take a personal day to handle your DMV business.

By Elizabeth Chavolla

Published 2 hours ago

    El Departamento de Vehículos Motorizados de California (DMV) comenzará a ofrecer servicios limitados los sábados en 40 de sus oficinas por todo el estado.

    The California Department of Motor Vehicles will begin offering limited services on Saturdays at 40 of its offices throughout the state.

    DMV officials are hoping by opening up shop on Saturdays that it will help improve waiting times throughout the state.

    In a statement, the DMV noted that offices will be open on June 16 and 23, and then begin offering their services on the first and third Saturdays of each month, between 8 a.m. at 1 p.m., in July 2018. Driving tests will not be available on Saturdays.

    It is recommended that people make an appointment in advance through the DMV page or call 1-800-777-0133. Users who are going to request a REAL ID should visit the page realid.dmv.ca.gov to view the required documents.

    Here is the list of Southern California offices that will offer hours on Saturdays:

    Bakersfield

    Bellflower

    Fullerton

    Granada Hills

    Hawthorne

    Lancaster

    Los Angeles

    Palm Desert

    Pasadena

    Rancho Cucamonga

    Santa Monica

    Temecula

    Thousand Oaks

    Van Nuys

    Victorville

      

