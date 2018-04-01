Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers greets his teammates during team introductions on Opening Day against San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on March 29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Take a walk on the wild side.

A player's walk-up music is often one of the most underrated aspects of the game of baseball. In a sport clouded by how much time is wasted, the walk-up song offers an opportunity for a player to not only entertain fans, but also give them a brief glimpse into their personality.

Every year, NBC LA brings you the walk-up songs for your Los Angeles Dodgers.

Early in the season, it's an afterthought for players, some prefer to keep the same music year-after-year for superstitious reasons—cough, Clayton Kershaw—others, will constantly change their music throughout the season as new music comes out, adjusting to their mood throughout the season.

Dodgers' outfielder is notorious for this as he constantly changed his walk-up music when he was with the Dodgers from 2006 to 2014, and now that he's back with the club in 2018, he plans to change it up throughout the season again.

Who knows, we might even hear Lionel Ritchie's "All Night Long," again when he comes to the plate.

Courtesy of the Dodgers in-game mix master, DJ Severe, here are the 2018 Los Angeles Dodgers walk-up songs:

Chris Taylor: "Copperhead Road" by Steve Earle

Corey Seager: "U Turn" by Chase Rice

Yasiel Puig: "Wild Horse" by Chamuel



Enrique Hernandez: "X" by J Balvin & Nicky Jam, and "Chambea" by Bad Bunny

Cody Bellinger: "LAX Files" The Game, and "HUMBLE" by Kendrick Lamar

Matt Kemp: "Big Shot" by Kendrick Lamar & Travis Scott, "Ric Flair Drip" by Offset & Metro Boomin, "Sleep When U Die" by 2 Chainz

Yasmani Grandal: "Legend" by G-Eazy

Logan Forsythe: "Bulls on Parade" by Rage Against The Machine

Justin Turner: "Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran

Chase Utley: "Kasmir," by Led Zeppelin

Joc Pederson: "That Girl" by Justin Timberlake

Austin Barnes: "Big Lie" by Post Malone

Kyle Farmer: "Welcome to the Farm" by Luke Bryan

Andrew Toles: "XXX." by Kendrick Lamar & U2

Rob Segedin: "Feeling Alright" by Rebelution

Alex Verdugo: "Krippy Kush" by Farruko, Bad Bynny and Rvssian

Clayton Kershaw: "We Are Young" by fun. and "Let You Go" by The Chainsmokers



Alex Wood: "Can't Stop" by Red Hot Chili Peppers

Kenta Maeda: "Mugenmirai" by Perfume and "Ignition" by R. Kelley



Rich Hill: "Even Flow" by Pearl Ja

Hyun-Jin Ryu: "Korean Monster" by JED

Scott Alexander: "Runnin' Down a Dream" by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Julio Urias: "El Sinaleonse," by Banda El Recodo

Kenley Jansen: "California Love," by 2Pac, Roger, and Dr. Dre

If you want to listen to any of these songs, we made a Spotify Playlist of them available here: