Take a walk on the wild side.
A player's walk-up music is often one of the most underrated aspects of the game of baseball. In a sport clouded by how much time is wasted, the walk-up song offers an opportunity for a player to not only entertain fans, but also give them a brief glimpse into their personality.
Every year, NBC LA brings you the walk-up songs for your Los Angeles Dodgers.
Early in the season, it's an afterthought for players, some prefer to keep the same music year-after-year for superstitious reasons—cough, Clayton Kershaw—others, will constantly change their music throughout the season as new music comes out, adjusting to their mood throughout the season.
Dodgers' outfielder is notorious for this as he constantly changed his walk-up music when he was with the Dodgers from 2006 to 2014, and now that he's back with the club in 2018, he plans to change it up throughout the season again.
Who knows, we might even hear Lionel Ritchie's "All Night Long," again when he comes to the plate.
Courtesy of the Dodgers in-game mix master, DJ Severe, here are the 2018 Los Angeles Dodgers walk-up songs:
Chris Taylor: "Copperhead Road" by Steve Earle
Corey Seager: "U Turn" by Chase Rice
Yasiel Puig: "Wild Horse" by Chamuel
Enrique Hernandez: "X" by J Balvin & Nicky Jam, and "Chambea" by Bad Bunny
Cody Bellinger: "LAX Files" The Game, and "HUMBLE" by Kendrick Lamar
Matt Kemp: "Big Shot" by Kendrick Lamar & Travis Scott, "Ric Flair Drip" by Offset & Metro Boomin, "Sleep When U Die" by 2 Chainz
Yasmani Grandal: "Legend" by G-Eazy
Logan Forsythe: "Bulls on Parade" by Rage Against The Machine
Justin Turner: "Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran
Chase Utley: "Kasmir," by Led Zeppelin
Joc Pederson: "That Girl" by Justin Timberlake
Austin Barnes: "Big Lie" by Post Malone
Kyle Farmer: "Welcome to the Farm" by Luke Bryan
Andrew Toles: "XXX." by Kendrick Lamar & U2
Rob Segedin: "Feeling Alright" by Rebelution
Alex Verdugo: "Krippy Kush" by Farruko, Bad Bynny and Rvssian
Clayton Kershaw: "We Are Young" by fun. and "Let You Go" by The Chainsmokers
Alex Wood: "Can't Stop" by Red Hot Chili Peppers
Kenta Maeda: "Mugenmirai" by Perfume and "Ignition" by R. Kelley
Rich Hill: "Even Flow" by Pearl Ja
Hyun-Jin Ryu: "Korean Monster" by JED
Scott Alexander: "Runnin' Down a Dream" by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Julio Urias: "El Sinaleonse," by Banda El Recodo
Kenley Jansen: "California Love," by 2Pac, Roger, and Dr. Dre
If you want to listen to any of these songs, we made a Spotify Playlist of them available here: