Walk This Way! The Los Angeles Dodgers 2018 Walk Up Songs

The official and complete list of the 2018 Los Angeles Dodgers walk up songs.

By Michael Duarte

Published 2 hours ago

    Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
    Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers greets his teammates during team introductions on Opening Day against San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on March 29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

    Take a walk on the wild side.

    A player's walk-up music is often one of the most underrated aspects of the game of baseball. In a sport clouded by how much time is wasted, the walk-up song offers an opportunity for a player to not only entertain fans, but also give them a brief glimpse into their personality. 

    Every year, NBC LA brings you the walk-up songs for your Los Angeles Dodgers.

    Early in the season, it's an afterthought for players, some prefer to keep the same music year-after-year for superstitious reasons—cough, Clayton Kershaw—others, will constantly change their music throughout the season as new music comes out, adjusting to their mood throughout the season.

    Dodgers' outfielder is notorious for this as he constantly changed his walk-up music when he was with the Dodgers from 2006 to 2014, and now that he's back with the club in 2018, he plans to change it up throughout the season again.

    Who knows, we might even hear Lionel Ritchie's "All Night Long," again when he comes to the plate. 

    Courtesy of the Dodgers in-game mix master, DJ Severe, here are the 2018 Los Angeles Dodgers walk-up songs:

    Chris Taylor: "Copperhead Road" by Steve Earle

    Corey Seager: "U Turn" by Chase Rice

    Yasiel Puig: "Wild Horse" by Chamuel

    Enrique Hernandez: "X" by J Balvin & Nicky Jam, and "Chambea" by Bad Bunny 

    Cody Bellinger: "LAX Files" The Game, and "HUMBLE" by Kendrick Lamar

    Matt Kemp: "Big Shot" by Kendrick Lamar & Travis Scott, "Ric Flair Drip" by Offset & Metro Boomin, "Sleep When U Die" by 2 Chainz

    Yasmani Grandal: "Legend" by G-Eazy

    Logan Forsythe: "Bulls on Parade" by Rage Against The Machine

    Justin Turner: "Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran

    Chase Utley: "Kasmir," by Led Zeppelin

    Joc Pederson: "That Girl" by Justin Timberlake

    Austin Barnes: "Big Lie" by Post Malone

    Kyle Farmer: "Welcome to the Farm" by Luke Bryan

    Andrew Toles: "XXX." by Kendrick Lamar & U2

    Rob Segedin: "Feeling Alright" by Rebelution 

    Alex Verdugo: "Krippy Kush" by Farruko, Bad Bynny and Rvssian

    Clayton Kershaw: "We Are Young" by fun. and "Let You Go" by The Chainsmokers

    Alex Wood: "Can't Stop" by Red Hot Chili Peppers

    Kenta Maeda: "Mugenmirai" by Perfume and "Ignition" by R. Kelley

    Rich Hill: "Even Flow" by Pearl Ja

    Hyun-Jin Ryu: "Korean Monster" by JED

    Scott Alexander: "Runnin' Down a Dream" by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

    Julio Urias: "El Sinaleonse," by Banda El Recodo

    Kenley Jansen: "California Love," by 2Pac, Roger, and Dr. Dre

    If you want to listen to any of these songs, we made a Spotify Playlist of them available here: 

