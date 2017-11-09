Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher No. 22 Clayton Kershaw (top left), Manager Dave Roberts (bottom left) and first baseman No. 35 Cody Bellinger (right) are all finalists for the 2017 BBWAA Awards.

The Dodgers didn't bring home the trophy this season, but they will add some hardware to their shelves this offseason.

The Baseball Writers' Association of America announced all the finalists for their end of the year Awards this week, and three prominent Dodgers are among the finalists.

Cody Bellinger (Rookie of the Year Award finalist), Clayton Kershaw (Cy Young Award finalist) and Dave Roberts (Manager of the Year Award finalist) all have the opportunity to take home some coveted hardware next week.

One year after shortstop Corey Seager won the award, the Los Angeles Dodgers have a chance to go back-to-back in the Rookie of the Year Award race as first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger is the heavy favorite to win the prize.

On Wednesday, Bellinger took home the award for Outstanding Rookie in the National League as voted on by his peers, the MLB players. If that award was any indication, Bellinger should easily defeat Pirates' rookie Josh Bell and Cardinals' infielder Paul DeJong for the BBWA award.

Bellinger belted 39 home runs in 2017 and 97 RBI, the most among all rookies in the National League.

Clayton Kershaw is the betting favorite to win his fourth career Cy Young Award, just ahead of 2016 winner Max Scherzer.

Despite missing two months of the season, Kershaw led the N.L. in wins with 18, and had the lowest ERA in baseball at 2.31. Another thing in Kershaw's favor is that another Washington National, Stephen Strasburg is also a finalist, possibly splitting the vote amongst East Coast voters.





Finally, Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts is the reigning N.L. Manager of the Year and will look to win his second straight trophy in the category.

This year's finalists feature all N.L. West managers as Roberts joins Colorado Rockies' manager Bud Black and Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo as the favorites this season.

After falling two wins shy of the World Series last season, Roberts led the Dodgers to a Los Angeles franchise record 104 wins, and the best record in baseball in 2017. He guided the Dodgers to Game 7 of the World Series, but lost in heartbreaking fashion in the final game of the season to the Houston Astros.





The 2017 BBWAA Awards will be announced live on MLB Network Monday-Thursday of next week starting at 3:00PM PST.