Cody Bellinger Is Off to One of the League's Hottest Starts

Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on in the dugout during the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on April 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

At 23 years old, Cody Bellinger is already a big-league star. If the start to his third season is any indication, his ascent to superstardom might be happening now.

Seven games into the season, Bellinger is leading the majors in RBI (13) and is tied for the lead in home runs (5). Entering Friday, his 14 hits in 32 at-bats leads the Dodgers and ranks second in the National League.

In the Dodgers' last series, when they took two out of three from the Giants, Bellinger posted four hits in 12 at-bats and five RBI, including a grand slam off Madison Bumgarner in Tuesday’s 6-5 win.

Bellinger, ever humble, described the blast in simple terms.

"I just wanted something over the middle of the plate," he told reporters after the game. "Bases were loaded right there. Just wanted to put the barrel to the ball. I think he left the cutter over the middle of the plate, so just try to swing at it and it went over the fence."

The lefty credited his hot start to his routine in the batting cage.

"I think it’s the consistency factor of the cagework that the coaches have helped me with that I’m learning, and I’ve been feeling pretty good," Bellinger said.

Bellinger, who played in his 300th career game on Tuesday, is amazed that he has been around this long.

"That’s [crazy] because I felt [my debut] happened yesterday," Bellinger said.

"Feeling good, and just trying to carry it on."

As for the facial hair that Bellinger started growing out in spring training? That just might be his secret weapon.

"I don’t know, I guess I’ve got to keep it," Bellinger said.

Bellinger and the Dodgers visit Colorado Friday to start a three-game series.