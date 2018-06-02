Dodgers Destroy Rockies With 8-Run Seventh Inning

Matt Kemp #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers watches the flight of a seventh inning 2-run homerun against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on June 2, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Break out the bats.

Joc Pederson had a pair of homers, Matt Kemp had the biggest blast of all, and every position player reached base as the Los Angeles Dodgers came from behind to beat the Colorado Rockies, 12-4, on Saturday night at Coors Field.

After the Boys in Blue exploded for 11 runs on 12 hits in a slugfest with the Rockies on Friday, they followed it up with an even better second act as the Dodgers did even more damage with 12 runs on 13 hits in game two.

Just as they did the night before, the Dodgers struck first blood with a two-run second inning capped off by an RBI single by Breyvic Valera.

The RBI single that gave Los Angeles an early 2-0 lead, was the first career RBI for the 26-year-old Venezuelan infielder.

The Rockies would rally to recapture the lead in the bottom of the second inning off Dodgers rookie flamethrower Walker Buehler.

Six of the first eight batters reached base off Buehler in the inning with D.J. LeMahieu highlighting the four-run inning with a two-run double.

Like many pitchers before him, Buehler was bitten with the bad luck that is Coors Field, arguably the best hitter's park in baseball.

The 23-year-old did not factor in the decision, allowing four runs on eight hits with two walks and two strikeouts in just five innings of work.

Joc Pederson kicked off the comeback for Los Angeles with a solo shot in the fourth inning that cut the lead to one, and a game-tying solo shot in the top of the sixth inning.

Pederson finished 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs, and four runs scored in his best game of the season at the plate.

The Dodgers broke the game open with an eight-run seventh inning that saw Matt Kemp cap off the comeback with a two-run liner to left field for his second home run in as many days.

Kemp leads all active players with 44 home runs, 198 hits, 43 doubles, 113 runs scored and 147 RBI vs. Colorado in his career.

He also has a .318 career batting average against the Rockies, which ranks in the top five among active players behind Buster Posey (.348), Ryan Zimmerman (.337), and Adrian Beltre (.327) with at least 300 plate appearances.

Colorado starter German Marquez was strong through six innings, allowing four runs on seven hits with three walks and eight strikeouts, but it was the Rockies bullpen that imploded in this one.

Brian Shaw, Mike Dunn, and Harrison Musgrave each entered the game in the seventh inning as the trio of relievers combined to allow all eight runs in the inning.

The victory guarantees the Dodgers their fifth consecutive series without a loss as they have taken four out of five series overall.

Wake up early for Sunday morning baseball as LHP Alex Wood takes the mound for the Dodgers opposite RHP Chad Bettis for Colorado. First pitch is scheduled for 9:10AM PST.

