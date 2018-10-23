Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts as he is taken out of the game during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox in Game One of the 2018 World Series at Fenway Park on October 23, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Clayton Kershaw was no match for the best team in baseball.

For the eighth time in his postseason career, Clayton Kershaw surrendered five or more runs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers dropped Game 1 of the World Series, 8-4, at Fenway Park on Tuesday night.

The ghosts of World Series past caught up to the three-time Cy Young Award winner when he got carved up by the Boston hitters in the first inning, allowing three hits and two runs before the Boys in Blue caught their breath.

After a rainy afternoon and evening, the clouds parted just in time for first pitch where temperatures reached as low as 42 degrees during the game.

Boston wasted no time getting on the board first as they came out of the gate firing.

Future MVP Mookie Betts singled to center field, stole second one pitch later, and then scored the first run of the 2018 World Series on an RBI single to right field from Andrew Benintendi.

Kershaw had gone eight consecutive postseason starts without allowing a run in the first inning, but surrendered two in Game 1 of the World Series.

Matt Kemp cut the lead in half on his first World Series plate appearance as he sent a 3-2 fastball from Sale into the seats atop the Green Monster to put the Dodgers on the scoreboard.

The Dodgers tied the game in an uncharacteristic way in the top of the third when they worked three consecutive singles off Sale to level the score.

Martinez continued to torment Kershaw with an RBI double in the bottom of the third that gave the Red Sox the 3-2 lead.

After a leadoff walk to Brian Dozier chased Sale from the game, Justin Turner followed with a single to left field and both runners advanced on a wild pitch by Matt Barnes.

A few pitches later, Machado grounded out to second base, scoring the tying run on the fielder's choice.

Kershaw kicked off the bottom half of the fifth inning with a leadoff walk to Betts and his third single surrendered to Benintendi before leaving the game for Ryan Madson.

Madson thought he was out of the jam after striking out Martinez with the bases loaded and inducing a groundout to short, but Xander Bogaerts beat out the potential double play by a step, allowing the go-ahead run to score.

One batter later, Rafael Devers hit an RBI single to right field and the Red Sox went back up by two, 5-3.

Kershaw (2-2) did not have his best stuff again in Game 1, allowing five runs on hits with three walks and just five strikeouts in four innings.

Machado hit a sacrifice fly to shave the lead down to one-run, but Eduardo Nunez hit a backbreaking three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to break the game open for Boston.

Unfortunately for the Dodgers, one of the coldest days in World Series history also meant their bats would go cold, as L.A. went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left seven men on base.

Overall, the Dodgers struck out 10 times, as they were neutralized by the Boston bullpen in the later innings of the game.

Chris Sale completed four innings and was responsible for three of the four Dodger runs, allowing five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts in his first start since Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros.

Los Angeles will now have to defeat former Cy Young Award winner David Price in order to muster a split before the series moves to Tinseltown.

Up Next:

Game 2 will feature another matchup of Southpaws as Korean left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu starts for the Dodgers opposite David Price for the Red Sox. First pitch is 5:09PM PT on FOX.

