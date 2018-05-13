Yasmani Grandal #9 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on as Eugenio Suarez #7 of the Cincinnati Reds crosses the plate after a two run home run in the third inning of the game at Dodger Stadium on May 13, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Mommy's boys.

Yasiel Puig and Yasmani Grandal both homered, but the Cincinnati Reds brought out the brooms as they swept the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-3, on Mother's Day at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers have been dreadful over the last week and it culminated with the first four-game sweep by the Reds since the Joe Morgan, Johnny Bench, and Pete Rose era in August of 1976.

To further put that in perspective, the Reds had won a total of four games at Dodger Stadium over the last six seasons combined.

Adding insult to injury, Cincinnati entered the series with a record of 10-27, the worst in the National League. Now, they find themselves two games behind the Dodgers at 14-27.

Peggy's son, Rich Hill, battled out of a bases loaded jam in the first inning, but was bit by the long ball in the top of the third as Rosalia's son, Eugenio Suarez, crushed a 75MPH curveball for a two-run shot.

The Dodgers got a run back in the bottom half of the inning as Maritza's son, Yasiel Puig, hit his first home run of the season to cut the lead in half.

The Reds added to their lead in the top of the fourth thanks to small ball starring Polly's son, Billy Hamilton.

Hamilton hit a one-out single, then advanced to third base on a hard-hit single to center field and scored one-pitch later on a suicide squeeze.

Hill left the game with a finger injury in the top of the sixth, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits with four walks and four strikeouts in 5 and 2/3 innings pitched. In his fifth start, Hill lowered his ERA to 6.20.

Janet's multi-talented son, Pat Venditte, AKA "The Switch Pitcher," entered the game in relief for the second straight day, but after allowing a single to Alex Blandino, he was greeted back to the big leagues by Wendy's son, Joey Votto, who broke the game open with a two-run shot, extending the Cincinnati lead to 5-3.

The Dodgers tried to claw their way back into the game in the bottom of the seventh as Maria's son, Yasmani Grandal, led off the inning with a solo shot to right field for his team-leading sixth home run of the season.

Reds' starter and Fatima's son, Luis Castillo, left the game shortly thereafter, surrendering three runs (two earned) on four hits with no walks and eight strikeouts in his best start of the season.

Castillo entered the game with a 6.47 ERA, a shocking statistic that the Dodgers have struggled with all season. In fact, when L.A. has faced an opposing starting pitcher with an ERA above 5.00 they are 2-10 in those games.

L.A. has now lost seven of their last eight games and fall to 16-24 on the season through their first 40 games. The last time the Dodgers started a season with a record this poor was 60 years ago in the team's inaugural year in Los Angeles in 1958.

Happy Mother's Day

As they do every year, the Dodgers along with the rest of the teams in Major League Baseball celebrated Mother's day by donning pink crown hats, while their uniforms featured a pink ribbon, and players were allowed to use pink bats, compression sleeves, batting gloves, cleats, wrist guards and catching equipment.

Seager Sighting

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was spotted in the Dodger dugout during the game. The two-time All-Star and 2016 National League Rookie of the Year Award winner underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery last Friday and was rehabbing in North Carolina with his family.

Up Next:

The Dodgers will have an off day on Monday before traveling to Miami to open a three-game series with the Marlins. LHP Alex Wood will start against LHP Wei-Yin Chen. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10PM PST.



