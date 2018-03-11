Four armed robbery suspects were arrested Sunday afternoon following a short pursuit that ended in a cul-de-sac of a Cypress neighborhood.

The chase, which was handled by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, began in the Santa Fe Springs area.

The driver of the silver car with paper plates ran red lights, narrowly missing other drivers along surface streets.

The pursuit ended around 4:45 p.m. when the suspects turned into a cul-de-sac on Ravari Drive in Cypress.

Two of the four suspects surrendered to deputies while the other two tried to make a run for it.

The outstanding two passengers were quickly taken into custody in the neighborhood.