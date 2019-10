New images offer dramatic perspectives on mountains, deserts, rivers and other landscapes that make up Earth.



USGS photos from high above offer unusual views of the Sahara Desert, swamp lands in Georgia, glacial remnants in Iceland, ancient agricultural regions of Afghanistan and other striking locations. These images help scientists study these regions, but they're also just cool, offering an artistic representation of our world.



Scroll down for the USGS's latest Earth as Art images.