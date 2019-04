USGS A magnitude-3.5 earthquake was reported early Wednesday April 3, 2019 in Orange County.

A magnitude-3.5 earthquake rattled parts of Southern California, including communities in Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, early Wednesday morning.

Weak to moderate shaking was reported in Yorba Linda, Anaheim, Orange, Brea, Chino Hills, Corona, Irvine and other areas. The quake, reported at about 5 a.m., was centered about five miles southeast of Yorba Linda.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Refresh this page for updates.

Photos: What to Keep in Your Disaster Emergency Kit