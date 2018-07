Dive teams search for a possible drowning victim Thursday July 26, 2018 in Echo Park Lake.

Dive teams are searching Echo Park Lake early Thursday after a report of a capsized paddle boat and possible drowning.

Los Angeles firefighters responded to the lake north of downtown Los Angeles around 4 a.m. Divers are searching for one person in the lake.

Video showed one of the lake's swan boats upside-down in the water. One of two men aboard the boat apparently made it to shore.

