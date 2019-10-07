Celebrities hit the red carpet for the the Westwood premiere of the highly-anticipated "Breaking Bad" film, "El Camino," on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (Published 8 minutes ago)

The hunt for Jesse Pinkman was on Monday night as celebrities and fans alike flocked to the Regency Village in Westwood for the "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" premiere.

Six years after the award-winning AMC drama's series finale, the Netflix movie reunites fans with star Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman). The trailer for the thriller picks up where "Breaking Bad" left off and finally answers the question: What happened to Jesse after he escaped captivity?

While creator Vince Gilligan and the rest of the "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" spinoff have stayed tight-lipped about what characters may make an appearance in the film, the trailer offers fans some clues.

"It was amazing," Paul said of reuniting with the cast at the film's premiere. "Also zipping back on the skin of Jesse Pinkman was extremely familiar, also a little torturous at times, but in a beautiful way."

Desert plants, a Chevy El Camino and a bullet-riddled RV all dotted the tan carpet, paying homage to the ABQ. Men dressed as DEA agents also roamed the carpet with "wanted" posters, complete with Jesse Bruce Pinkman's photo and a $5,000,000 reward for his capture.

"El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" premieres in select theaters around the country and is available for streaming on Netflix on Oct. 11.