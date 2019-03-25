What to Know Officer Dominguez transferred from the Arcadia Police Department to his childhood hometown two years ago.

Talk about life coming full circle.

An El Monte police officer recently discovered that his supervisor -- a former paramedic -- helped deliver him 27 years ago.

El Monte Police Office Tyler Dominguez transferred from the Arcadia Police Department to his childhood hometown two years ago. One day, Dominguez shared with his fellow officers the story of his birth. He was born in the driveway of his home in El Monte with his umbilical cord wrapped around his neck.

That part of the story sounded familiar to his supervisor Lt. Chris Cano as he traced his memory back 27 years ago. Cano worked as a paramedic in the San Gabriel Valley before joining the police department in 1997, according to a news release.

Cano and Dominguez "immediately realized that fate had brought them together again," Sgt. Roger Cobian said.

Cano delivered 13 babies as a paramedic, but there is one deliver that matched officer Dominguez's story. Cano saved Dominguez's life as he freed the infant who was turning shades of blue.

"That's when Officer Dominguez shared that his unique middle name, 'Blue,' came from the blue hue his face and body displayed when he was born," Cobian said.

City News Service contributed to this report.