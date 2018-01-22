Ex-Con Convicted of Killing Mother of Five in 2013 - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

Ex-Con Convicted of Killing Mother of Five in 2013

The married mother, whose children ranged in age from 3 to 19 years old at the time of her death, was shot several times, even though she did not resist.

By City News Service

Published 6 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Ex-Con Convicted of Killing Mother of Five in 2013

    An ex-con was convicted Monday of first-degree murder in the death of a 39-year-old mother of five who was gunned down while working alone at a South Los Angeles discount store.

    An 11-man, one-woman jury deliberated for less than three hours before finding Eric William Atkinson guilty of murder, as well as dissuading a witness and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the killing of Martha Sanchez on Sept. 17, 2013.

    The defense did not present a case to the jury, which also found true a special circumstance allegation of murder committed during a robbery, as well as an allegation of use of a firearm causing great bodily injury.

    Prosecutors decided earlier not to seek the death penalty for Atkinson, who will be be sentenced Feb. 9 to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

    2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 1-16-18] 2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News
    Toni Guinyard/KNBC-TV

    The 35-year-old defendant, who was on parole at the time of the shooting, sat quietly throughout the reading of the verdict.

    Police said Atkinson lived within a quarter-mile of the Happy Bargain 99-cent store in the 7400 block of Broadway where Sanchez worked. The married mother, whose children ranged in age from 3 to 19 years old at the time of her death, was shot several times, even though she did not resist.

    A store surveillance camera captured the fatal shooting and images showing the shooter's back were released to the public as investigators sought a suspect. Atkinson, who was convicted in 2003 of attempted robbery, was already in custody for a parole violation when he was re-arrested on the murder charge about three weeks after the killing.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices