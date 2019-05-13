Ex-LAPD Officer Pleads No Contest to Child Pornography

Clark Baker appears in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on May 1, 2019.

A retired LAPD officer pleaded no contest Monday to a single count of possession of child pornography and could face up to three years in prison when he's sentenced in June.

Clark Baker, 61, entered an open plea to the charge, meaning he did not negotiate an arrangement with prosecutors beforehand.

Baker was charged in LA Superior Court last month after officials said images of child pornography had been discovered on two digital devices while they were being forensically examined late last year in an unrelated bankruptcy case.

On May 6 the judge in that bankruptcy case said in a letter to federal prosecutors she believed Baker had knowingly destroyed, altered, or concealed evidence, and requested a criminal investigation.

It is not clear if such an investigation has been opened.

Messages left for Baker's defense attorney were not immediately returned.

Baker retired from the LAPD as a patrol officer in 2000, the department said.