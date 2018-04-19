A 21-year-old man who investigators say was recorded using his feet to drive an SUV that was later involved in a collision in Saugus that injured five people, including the suspect, was being held Tuesday in lieu of $100,000 bail following his arrest for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol with great bodily harm.

Victor Canasmoreira of Castaic was arrested on Friday at a home in Castaic by deputies from the sheriff's Santa Clarita Valley Station.

The crash occurred about 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 on Bouquet Canyon Road north of David Way, the station's public information officer Shirley Miller said.

Canasmoreira was driving south on Bouquet Canyon Road with three passengers when the speeding SUV crossed the double yellow lines and was struck broadside by a sedan, according to sheriff's traffic investigators.

Caught in a Snapchat video, a man could be seen driving a car with his feet just moments before getting into a car crash. Robert Kovacik reports for the NBC4 News at 10:30 on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018)

Both drivers and all three passengers "suffered injuries ranging from minor cuts and abrasions to more severe injuries that included a fractured clavicle," according to a sheriff's department statement.

"Shortly after the incident, investigators received information of a social media video that was streamed by one of the passengers in the SUV," according to the statement. "The video depicted the driver steering the SUV with his two feet."

Blood samples taken from both drivers revealed that Canasmoreira's blood alcohol content was .05 percent, according to the sheriff's department.

He tested negative for drugs. The other driver tested negative for both alcohol and drugs.

Because Canasmoreira was under the legal drinking age of 21 at the time of the crash, he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol with great bodily harm and is facing prosecution, according to the sheriff's department.

Canasmoreira turned 21 on April 2, according to sheriff's inmate records.