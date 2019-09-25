Ferrari Driver Arrested After Crashing Into Parked Cars - NBC Southern California
Ferrari Driver Arrested After Crashing Into Parked Cars

The expensive Italian car ended up on a sidewalk in the Larchmont Village area

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    A driver was arrested early Wednesday morning after crashing a Ferrari into two parked cars in a neighborhood northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

    The white Ferrari FF, a four-seat and four-wheel drive model by the famed Italian automaker, sustained front-end damage and wound up on the sidewalk in the Larchmont Village area, just south of Hollywood. The man behind the wheel stayed at the scene in the 5200 block of Melrose Boulevard.

    He was arrested on suspicion of DUI, police said.

    No injuries were reported. At least one other car was damaged in the crash.

    The V-12 powered FF sold for about $300,000 when it was new. 

