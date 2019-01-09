Ferrari Crashes Into Strip Mall in West Hills

A white Ferrari slammed into a strip mall in West Hills on Wednesday.
The newer model white luxury vehicle crashed into a strip mall on the 22800 block of Victory Boulevard at approximately 4:03 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Media Relations.
Newchopper4 Alpha over the scene at approximately 5 p.m., and debris was visible around the vehicle.
The Ferrari jumped the curb and went through the parking lot before stopping in front of a Baja Fresh and Jamba Juice, according to the LAPD.
LAPD said an ambulance was requested for the driver.