Fiery Crash Causes Chase Bank Roof to Collapse

A speeding driver crashed into a Chase bank near the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, catching on fire and causing the bank building to catch on fire early Saturday morning.

The Honda Sedan was speeding and lost control when it crashed into the building, according to authorities.

The ceiling of the building collapsed as firefighters worked for almost four hours to put out the fire.

Two people, a man and a woman were helped by Torrance police.

Firefighters say they will remain on the scene to keep an eye on hotspots and to wait on the bank to be fenced off.

About 46 firefighters from various departments assisted in putting out this fire.

Northbound Hawthorne blvd is closed from Carson st. to Del Amo cir. As well as Westbound lanes on Carson st. from Del Amo cir. to Hawthorne blvd.

An employee of Torrance transit said that four of the bus routes that stop t Carson and Hawthorne have been detoured due to the fire.