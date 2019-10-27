Firefighters Attack Brush Fire Burning in San Bernardino - NBC Southern California
California Wildfires
Firefighters Attack Brush Fire Burning in San Bernardino

By Shahan Ahmed

Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    A vegetation fire in San Bernardino was being closely watched due to high winds on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.

    Strong winds and a vegetation fire in San Bernardino had firefighters working to put out flames and hot spots Sunday night.

    The fire was in the 2300 block of West Baseline Street, with Newschopper4 Alpha over the flames and firefight around 10:30 p.m.

    The fire was about an acre in size and wind driven as of 10 p.m., the San Bernardino County Fire Department said. Newschopper4 Bravo observed as firefighters put down the flames and worked to stamp out hot spots. Around 11:10 p.m., the fire appeared to be out, while crews worked to ensure that no hot spots ignited.

    A red flag warning was in effect for the area from 6 p.m. Sunday until 6 p.m. Monday, making even the smallest of fires dangerous.

    No structures appeared to be under threat or damaged.

