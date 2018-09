A brush fire erupted in Devore, shutting down a stretch of the 15 Freeway. (Published 2 hours ago)

A brush burning in Devore prompted evacuations and shut down a stretch of the 15 Freeway on Wednesday.

The so-called Keenbrook Fire has burned about 50 acres as of 1 p.m., officials said. It was reported near Kenwood and the 215 Freeway.

The southbound I-15 is closed at Highway 138.

Evacuations were in effect for Mathews Ranch and structures to the north of fire.