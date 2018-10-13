Firefighters Rescue Kitten From Fiery Big Rig Crash

A kitten rescued from underneath a burning big rig that had crashed along the 210 freeway on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.

Pasadena Firefighters were forced to perform an unexpected rescue mission Saturday morning when a kitten ran underneath the tires of a burning big rig along the side of the 210 freeway.

The truck crashed into the center divider on the westbound 210 near Madre Street at around 7:00 a.m. and burst into flames. The crash caused a sig alert and delays on the metro Gold Line. No injuries were reported.

As firefighters were working to put out the flames, a kitten ran across the freeway and under the tires while the truck was still burning, According to the Pasadena Fire Department. The crew rescued the kitten, which did not appear to be hurt.