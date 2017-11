Five people were injured in a house fire early Friday after a home lit up in flames.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a fire just after 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of Hope Street in Walnut Park, according to officials.

A total of 26 people were in the residence when the fire occurred and five suffered minor injuries.

The blaze was doused in approximately 20 minutes and LACF deemed the house "inhabitable."

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.