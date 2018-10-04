Fred Jordan Mission Provides Shoes, Backpacks, Clothes for 3,000 Children - NBC Southern California
Fred Jordan Mission Provides Shoes, Backpacks, Clothes for 3,000 Children

By Kimberly Solis

Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

    KNBC-TV
    Boxes of shoes are pictured at the annual Fred Jordan Mission giveaway Thursday Oct. 4, 2018 in downtown Los Angeles.

    Long lines of parents and children were seen early this morning in Los Angeles for the Fred Jordan Missions' 30th annual back to school giveaway.

    This year, the annual event provided 3,000 underprivileged children with new Foot Locker athletic shoes, clothing, backpacks full of school supplies, Paul Mitchell haircuts and styles and treated them with In-N-Out burgers.

    The non-profit Mission is a faith-based educational and relief organization that has fed the homeless and people in need since 1944 in downtown LA.

    They went as far as building orphanages, schools, hospitals, and missions in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Supplying some of the world’s most impoverished people with food, clothing and shelter.

    Thanks to partnerships with Foot Locker, In-N-Out, Paul Mitchell, Knit Works, and other donors, the annual event continues to help children in need.

