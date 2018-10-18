Go Pink: Get a Free Mammogram at Citadel Outlets

Citadel Outlets will be hosting mobile mammograms during Breast Cancer Awareness month the weekend of Oct. 19, 2018.

What to Know Free Mammograms starting Friday Oct. 19 through Sunday Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

5K walk on Saturday Oct. 20 from 7 a.m.- 10 a.m.

Health and wellness fair on Saturday October 20 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, not only has Citadel Outlets in Commerce donned a giant bow atop the building, but it will also be the place where anyone can obtain a free mammogram starting Friday.

Susan G. Komen Los Angeles will be conducting free screenings through mobile units in the Citadel Outlets starting Friday Oct. 19 through Sunday Sept. 21, from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

In honor of National Mammography Day, Susan G. Komen Los Angeles will partner up with Citadel Outlets where they’ll host a variety of events to raise awareness and provide support for breast cancer survivors.

Although they will be offering free of charge examinations to anyone, it is best to register for it.

Representatives of Susan G. Komen will be on-site to provide education, support and ongoing services for all participants. There will be a designated area for those who wait while their loved ones undergo the test.

On Saturday Oct. 20, Citadel Outlets will start off with a 7 a.m. 5K run and will have a Pancake breakfast hosted by Ruby’s Diner. This will be followed by a health and wellness fair with interactive stations, games, entertainment and educational posts to promote health and overall well-being