Free Sand and Bags Available for Storm Preparation

Sand and bags are available to residents preparing for heavy rain. Don't forget to bring a shovel and gloves to fill the bags.
City of San Bernardino:
- Blair Park - Little Mountian Dr. & 33rd St.
- Lytle Creek Park - K St. & West Mill St.
- Nunez Park - 5th St. & Medical Center Dr.
- Wildwood Park - 40th St. & Waterman Ave.
Bag quantities at these locations are limited. Extra bags may be purchased at any local home improvement store.
San Bernardino County:
- Sandbags can be found here.
- Sand is available at the San Bernardino County Fire Stations listed here.
City of Ventura:
- San Jon Maintenance Yard - 336 San Jon Rd. Ventura CA 93003 (Public Parking Lot)
- Poinsettia Pavilion - 3451 Foothill Road (lower lot) - Bring a shovel
Ventura County:
- Fire Station 21 - 1201 East Ojai Ave. Ojai CA 93025
- Casitas Springs Community Center Parking lot - 8415-8499 Edison Dr. Casitas Springs CA
- Upper Ojai at the Upper Ojai Market - west side next to the fence. 12679 Ojai, Santa Paula Rd Santa Paula CA
- La Conchita - Carpinteria St. and La Conchita - Open lot
- Fire Station 26 - 12391 W. Telegraph Rd., Santa Paula CA 93060 - Bring a shovel
City of Santa Barbara:
- 401 East Yanonali Street
Residents should bring their own gloves and shovels and be prepared to fill the bags they need.
Santa Barbara County:
- Santa Barbara Flood Control Shop - 4568 Calle Real, Santa Barbara
- Santa Maria Flood Control Shop - 912 West Foster Road, Santa Maria
- Santa Barbara Fire Station #31 - 168 W Hwy 246, Buellton
Sandbags are not pre-filled and persons are limited to 25 bags.
Los Angeles County:
The Los Angeles Fire Department provides sand and bags for residents living in LA County.
Find your local fire station here.
City of Costa Mesa:
- Fire Station No. 4 - 2300 Placentia Avenue
Shovels will be available for use.