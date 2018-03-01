Free Sand and Bags Available for Storm Preparation

The Los Angeles Fire Department was handing out sandbags to residents ahead of the first major storm of 2018, Monday,Jan. 8, 2018.

Sand and bags are available to residents preparing for heavy rain. Don't forget to bring a shovel and gloves to fill the bags.

City of San Bernardino:

Blair Park - Little Mountian Dr. & 33rd St.

Lytle Creek Park - K St. & West Mill St.

Nunez Park - 5th St. & Medical Center Dr.

Wildwood Park - 40th St. & Waterman Ave.

Bag quantities at these locations are limited. Extra bags may be purchased at any local home improvement store.

San Bernardino County:

Sandbags can be found here.

Sand is available at the San Bernardino County Fire Stations listed here.

City of Ventura:

San Jon Maintenance Yard - 336 San Jon Rd. Ventura CA 93003 (Public Parking Lot)

Poinsettia Pavilion - 3451 Foothill Road (lower lot) - Bring a shovel

Ventura County:

Fire Station 21 - 1201 East Ojai Ave. Ojai CA 93025

Casitas Springs Community Center Parking lot - 8415-8499 Edison Dr. Casitas Springs CA

Upper Ojai at the Upper Ojai Market - west side next to the fence. 12679 Ojai, Santa Paula Rd Santa Paula CA

La Conchita - Carpinteria St. and La Conchita - Open lot

Fire Station 26 - 12391 W. Telegraph Rd., Santa Paula CA 93060 - Bring a shovel

City of Santa Barbara:

401 East Yanonali Street

Residents should bring their own gloves and shovels and be prepared to fill the bags they need.



Santa Barbara County:

Santa Barbara Flood Control Shop - 4568 Calle Real, Santa Barbara

Santa Maria Flood Control Shop - 912 West Foster Road, Santa Maria

Santa Barbara Fire Station #31 - 168 W Hwy 246, Buellton



Sandbags are not pre-filled and persons are limited to 25 bags.

Los Angeles County:

The Los Angeles Fire Department provides sand and bags for residents living in LA County.

Find your local fire station here.

City of Costa Mesa:

Fire Station No. 4 - 2300 Placentia Avenue

Shovels will be available for use.