It's Demolition Day for a Major Freeway Connector in Long Beach - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

It's Demolition Day for a Major Freeway Connector in Long Beach

The demolition is part of the Gerald Desmond Bridge project, a new cable-stayed bridge that will feature a bike path, pedestrian walkway and two soaring 515-foot tall towers

By Jonathan Lloyd and Rick Montanez

Published 26 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    It's Demolition Day for a Major Freeway Connector in Long Beach
    KNBC-TV
    Demolition began Thursday July 5, 2018 on a freeway connector in Long Beach as part of the Gerald Desmond Bridge replacement project.

    What to Know

    • Crews will remove an elevated ramp that connects eastbound Ocean Boulevard to the northbound 710 Freeway

    • Demolition of the freeway connector is part of the replacement project for the aging Gerald Desmond Bridge

    • The new cable-stayed bridge will feature a bike path, pedestrian walkway and two soaring 515-foot tall towers

    Demolition work began early Thursday on a major freeway connector ramp in Long Beach, part of the replacement project for the aging Gerald Desmond Bridge. 

    Several large excavators equipped with jackhammers and claws are tearing down the elevated ramp that connects eastbound Ocean Boulevard to the northbound 710 Freeway. The demolition marks the project's final long-term road closure.

    Eastbound traffic leaving Terminal Island and San Pedro to the northbound 710 Freeway when the new bridge is complete. It's considered a vital link for shipping international and domestic goods at the major port complex.

    The bridge will be cable-stayed with a pedestrian walkway, bicycle path and scenic overlooks. Its deck will be 205 feet above the water, providing more clearance for cargo ships. Two towers will rise 515 feet, making it the second-tallest cable-stayed bridge in the United States.

    Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 5/30] Top SoCal Photos in the News
    KNBC-TV

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices