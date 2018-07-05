It's Demolition Day for a Major Freeway Connector in Long Beach

Demolition began Thursday July 5, 2018 on a freeway connector in Long Beach as part of the Gerald Desmond Bridge replacement project.

What to Know Crews will remove an elevated ramp that connects eastbound Ocean Boulevard to the northbound 710 Freeway

Demolition of the freeway connector is part of the replacement project for the aging Gerald Desmond Bridge

The new cable-stayed bridge will feature a bike path, pedestrian walkway and two soaring 515-foot tall towers

Demolition work began early Thursday on a major freeway connector ramp in Long Beach, part of the replacement project for the aging Gerald Desmond Bridge.

Several large excavators equipped with jackhammers and claws are tearing down the elevated ramp that connects eastbound Ocean Boulevard to the northbound 710 Freeway. The demolition marks the project's final long-term road closure.

Eastbound traffic leaving Terminal Island and San Pedro to the northbound 710 Freeway when the new bridge is complete. It's considered a vital link for shipping international and domestic goods at the major port complex.

The bridge will be cable-stayed with a pedestrian walkway, bicycle path and scenic overlooks. Its deck will be 205 feet above the water, providing more clearance for cargo ships. Two towers will rise 515 feet, making it the second-tallest cable-stayed bridge in the United States.