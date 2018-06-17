Nick Hundley #5 of the San Francisco Giants is welcomed into the dugout after a 2 run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at Dodger Stadium on June 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

A Father's smile can light up an entire day.

The sun broke through the cloudy skies late in the game on Sunday, but by that time the Dodgers day was already overcast, as they lost the series finale with the rival San Francisco Giants, 4-1, on Father's Day.

Following back-to-back victories on Friday and Saturday that saw Matt Kemp and Enrique Hernandez homer in each game, it was San Francisco who hit the longballs on Sunday.

Nick Hundley and Brandon Belt each hit a two-run homer as the Giants lit up rookie starter Caleb Ferguson.

Ferguson was making his third career Major League start, but will have to wait to earn his first career win, as he surrendered four runs (three earned) on two hits (both homers), with six strikeouts and one walk in a season-high five innings.

Ferguson also recorded his first career hit—a single to right field—in the bottom of the third inning.

Ferguson was about to escape the first inning unscathed after striking out Andrew McCutchen for the second out, but Hundley got a hold of a 2-2 changeup for a towering shot to left field that gave the Giants an early 2-0 lead.

The Dodgers got one back in the bottom half of the inning when Hundley tried to pick off Justin Turner at second base, but the throw went into center field, allowing Max Muncy to score from third.

Belt broke the game open in the top of the third inning when he sent a fastball from Ferguson into the seats in left-center for his 12th homer of the season.

San Francisco starter Chris Stratton had struggled against the Dodgers in his career, with a record of 0-2 with an 8.49 ERA (12 runs in 11.2 IP) in three previous starts against the Boys in Blue.

However, Stratton (8-4) was stellar on Sunday, allowing one unearned run on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts in six innings. Easily his best start against the Dodgers in his career.

Hunter Strickland recorded the final two outs of the ninth for his 14th save of the season.

Los Angeles fell to 11-9 in day games this season and are now behind in the season series with San Francisco, 6-7. The two rivals will meet six more times before the year ends.

Do It For Dad

Both teams wore special light blue Father’s Day caps and uniforms, while all players and on-field personnel will wear the symbolic blue ribbon on their uniforms along with blue wristbands in honor of Father’s Day and to raise awareness and money for prostate cancer.

Up Next:

The Dodgers will travel to Chicago after the game where they will take on the Cubs at Wrigley Field for a three-game series with their NLCS foe. RHP Kenta Maeda will start opposite RHP Tyler Chatwood with first pitch scheduled for 5:05PM PST.

Please refresh this page for more updates, stats, and player reactions…

