A girl arrives in Los Angeles with her mother to get surgery after she and her sister suffered severe burns in an acid bombing in Syria.

Two children, ages 8 and 17, have arrived in Los Angeles for medical treatment after they were burned in acid bombings in Syria.

Aysha and Hamama will be treated by Dr. David Alessi of Beverly Hills

"Sweet personalities. Lovely children," said the facial plastic surgeon. "To have such horrible things happen to them, unimaginable. How could you not want to help them?"

Ttheir surgeries are covered by a partnership of charities.

The ultimate goal is to help more victims from Syria and conflict zones worldwide.

Donors and doctors know the girls have a tough road ahead.

"Counseling and therapy is extremely important," the doctor said. "They have to recognize what they're going to be going through, look in the mirror. It's not happening all over again. They're on the road to recovery."