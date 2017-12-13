Giving Warmth: LAPD Officers Deliver Coats to Kids in Need

Los Angeles Police Department officers were on hand to deliver warmth and smiles to kids in need. As part of their first "Coats from Hollenbeck Cops" event, officers from the LAPD's Hollenbeck Division delivered dozens of coats to students at Lorena Elementary School on Wednesday. <br><br> With the gift, the officers also imparted important life lessons. <br><br> Standing in front of a group of eager students, Hollenbeck Division Commanding Officer Al Labrada reminded the kids about the importance of kindness and respect. <br><br> "We treat everybody here at the school nicely and with respect, and most importantly we help each other out," he said. "Just like we're here trying to help you guys out with a little gift, you guys are gonna return that favor to somebody else." <br><br> The officers' kind gesture was not lost on the children, who read thank you messages to show their appreciation. <br><br> "Thank you for the coat. It will keep me warm and cozy," said one of the students. <br><br> Officers are hoping to continue to collect more coats in the coming week in order to be able to keep more kids warm as they head into their winter break. (Published 17 minutes ago)

